IMMAGINI
30/11/20
GOLGATA
Tempel

30/11/20
COLOSSUS OF DESTINY
Last Call

30/11/20
VEIL OF SECRETS
Dead Poetry

04/12/20
GRAVE DIGGER
25 to Live (ristampa)

04/12/20
ANGEL
A Womans Diary The Hidden Chapter

04/12/20
SIX FOOT SIX
End of All

04/12/20
TAU CROSS
Messengers Of Deception

04/12/20
PROFANITY
Fragments of Solace

04/12/20
NIGHTRAGE
Demo 2000

04/12/20
FOREIGN
The Symphony of the Wandering Jew Part II

30/11/20
MARDUK (RIMANDATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

01/12/20
ORPHANED LAND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

02/12/20
ORPHANED LAND
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

03/12/20
ROSS THE BOSS + GUESTS (CANCELLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

03/12/20
NAPALM DEATH
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/12/20
NAPALM DEATH
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

06/12/20
BORKNAGAR + SAOR + CAN BARDD
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

11/12/20
NANOWAR OF STEEL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/12/20
DESTRUCTION + GUESTS (ANNULLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/12/20
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)
LACED IN LUST: presentato il nuovo singolo ''Hard in This Town''
30/11/2020 - 18:39 (29 letture)

30/11/2020 - 18:39
LACED IN LUST: presentato il nuovo singolo ''Hard in This Town''
05/09/2020 - 17:19
LACED IN LUST: firmano con la Rockshots Records, ascolta il brano ''Save Me (L.I.L. Woman)''
30/11/2020 - 19:45
PRINS SVART: prevista per aprile la pubblicazione del nuovo album
30/11/2020 - 19:08
SERENITY IN MURDER: pubblicheranno a febbraio il nuovo album, ecco il singolo ''The Glow of Embers''
30/11/2020 - 18:50
ARCH ENEMY: a Milano a ottobre 2021 con Behemoth, Carcass e Unto Others
30/11/2020 - 18:45
TO KILL ACHILLES: guarda il video di ''fourpercent''
30/11/2020 - 18:36
PHANTOM ELITE: ecco il singolo ''The Race'' da ''Titanium''
30/11/2020 - 18:35
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP: una data in Italia a novembre 2021
30/11/2020 - 18:31
HOLY MOTHER: pubblicano il video di ''Face This Burn''
30/11/2020 - 18:19
DEMON HEAD: a gennaio il nuovo album ''Viscera'', ecco il primo singolo
30/11/2020 - 14:23
MISOTHEIST: ascolta la nuova ''Benefactor of Wounds'' dal secondo disco ''For the Glory of Your Rede
30/11/2020 - 14:15
MAGO DE OZ: ad aprile il nuovo album ''Bandera Negra''
 
