LACED IN LUST: presentato il nuovo singolo ''Hard in This Town''

Gli sleaze rocker di Adelaide Laced in Lust hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della ROCKSHOTS Records, il video di Hard in This Town. Il brano è il secondo singolo tratto dal loro nuovo album, First Bite, in uscita il prossimo febbraio.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band a riguardo della canzone.
"Is a story about a city in Australia that I lived in for a year that was really an eye opener. Even though a lot of the lyrics are about this city (which I actually for some strange reason do have the small soft spot for) they certainly relate to many other cities and towns around Australia that i have also had experiences in also.I moved away from the band to a different city in 2018 for work. But it really wasn’t a smart move. Huge unemployment rate, terrible methamphetamine problem, local economy totally screwed and getting worse, the highest youth crime in the country and major sexual assault issues where you can’t walk the streets at night for fear of murder or rape. That’s not to mention that car theft and home break ins are so normal that no one cares anymore because they're just desensitised to it now haha. Let's just say a huge natural disaster occurred and a lot of people were hoping that it would wipe out the whole scum of the city so the government could push the reset button on the place and start again..... So I had to write about this as I was living the same nightmare for 1 whole year".