PRINS SVART: prevista per aprile la pubblicazione del nuovo album

I Prins Svart hanno annunciato per il 23 aprile 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite la Musica ex Machina, del loro nuovo album Sanning Och Makt. Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Speglar Och Dimma.
Il disco sarà il primo con alla voce Mats Leven (ex-Candlemass).
"Mats is Sweden's best singer and we're very proud to welcome him to the band," PRINS SVART said in a statement. "This year has been surreal in many ways. Still we've had the chance to get to know each other both musically and personally on the road and in the studio. What started as a colleague doing us a favor soon turned into four guys becoming close friends and now we aim higher than we've ever done before, starting with the new album in 2021!"
Mats said: "Finally! After more than 30 years in the business, I get to sing in Swedish with three amazing musicians and friends in PRINS SVART! I'm more than excited about the new album and we're working our asses off as we speak to give you something very special in 2021! In the meantime, enjoy the first track 'Speglar Och Dimma'."