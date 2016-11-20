PROFANITY: tutto ''Fragments of Solace'' in streaming

Grazie al player riportato qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima nella sua interezza Fragments of Solace
, il nuovo album dei tech-death metaller Profanity
in arrivo il 4 dicembre.
Ne ricordiamo il contenuto:01. Disputed Territory
02. Progenitor of the Blaze
03. Reckless Souls
04. Where Forever Starts
05. Towards the Sun
06. Ceremony of the Rotten
07. The Autopsy
Hanno preso parte a Fragments of Solace
gli ospiti Dave Suzuki
(ex-Vital Remains, Churchburn
), Terrance Hobbs (Suffocation), Matt Sotelo (Decrepit Birth), Dima Orlov (Fetal Decay)
e l'ex-bassista Martl Bauer
.