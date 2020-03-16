BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT: firmano con Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta discografica Napalm Records ha annunciato, tramite i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i Bodom After Midnight, nuova band di Alexi Laiho.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band sulla firma e sui loro piani per il 2021.
"We are far beyond thrilled to start working with Napalm Records. We feel that they can provide the best possible temple for a boulder called BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT to roll over all the archeologists who claim that metal music is on the brink of extinction. Since the world is more or less in a stand still state right now, we are spending all the time we’d normally spend on the road making new music. Our new family at Napalm is giving us the liberty to make music that you can bang your head to very soon.”
"As most of our gigs and touring plans for 2020 got cancelled, meanwhile we've been working hard on our upcoming full-length album that's supposed to see the light of the day in late 2021. To make the wait a little easier we want to give a treat to our fans and announce that we’ve just finished the recordings for two brand new bone-crushing and neck-breaking BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT songs! Needless to say we're absolutely thrilled about this and we can guarantee there's killer stuff coming up your way! Cheers and stay tuned for more info!”