ARCANE TALES: uscirà a febbraio il nuovo album, presentato il brano ''The Banquet''

I power/symphonyc metaller italiani Arcane Tales, progetto solista di Luigi Soranno, hanno annunciato per il 16 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Broken Bones Records & Promotion/Silverstream Records, del nuovo album Tales From Shàranworld.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di The Banquet.
Tracklist:
01. Under Siege
02. Wall of Shields
03. The Shadow’s Raise
04. Mirror of the Dark Side *
05. Magic Spell
06. The Banquet
07. Raging Blade
08. Ghostly Whispers *
09. Rainbows’ Valley
10. Battle For Earth *
11. Screams the Eternal Fortress
12. Winter Symphony
13. Angels’ Descent *
*Canzoni presenti sull'album Battle For Earth del 2014, ri-arrangiate e ri-registrate per il ventennale della nascita del progetto Arcane Tales.