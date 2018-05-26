      Privacy Policy
 
Tales From Shàranworld - Album Cover
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/12/20
MAJESTICA
A Christmas Carol

04/12/20
SQUEALER
Insanity

04/12/20
GONE IS GONE
If Everything Happens for a Reason… Then Nothing Really Matters at All

04/12/20
HYRGAL
Fin de Règne

04/12/20
MAGIC DANCE
Remnants

04/12/20
IRON SAVIOR
Skycrest

04/12/20
NEAL MORSE
Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018)

04/12/20
SCULPTOR
Untold Secrets

04/12/20
BLUE OYSTER CULT
Live at Rock of Ages

04/12/20
SERPENTS OATH
Nihil

CONCERTI

03/12/20
ROSS THE BOSS + GUESTS (CANCELLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

03/12/20
NAPALM DEATH
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/12/20
NAPALM DEATH
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

06/12/20
BORKNAGAR + SAOR + CAN BARDD
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

11/12/20
NANOWAR OF STEEL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/12/20
DESTRUCTION + GUESTS (ANNULLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/12/20
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
ARCANE TALES: uscirà a febbraio il nuovo album, presentato il brano ''The Banquet''
03/12/2020 - 21:49 (32 letture)

