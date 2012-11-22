NIGHTFALL: primi dettagli del loro nuovo album

|
La Season of Mist ha rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, che i greci Nightfall pubblicheranno nel primo semestre del 2021 il loro nuovo album At Night We Prey
In attesa di ulteriori dettagli, potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band.
"Prey' is a play on words manifesting the struggle of the depressed one who’s inner pray for help fails to show, leaving others with false impression he or she or it is preying on people, while literally is becoming prey to depression. The band did this record to raise the subject of depression. In collaboration with 'European Alliance against Depression' and 'I Fight Depression', we will try our utmost best to encourage people to come out in the open and talk about it without fear of rejection. We sincerely hope other individuals and institutions join us in this."