AGRESSOR: in uscita il box ''The Order of Chaos'', ecco tre live video

I death metaller francesi Agressor immetterano sul mercato tramite Season of Mist, nella giornata di oggi, il box The Order of Chaos.
Il box contiene due album, Medieval Rites del 1999, Deathreat del 2006 e un EP, The Spirit of Evil del 2001, insieme a nuovo materiale bonus e ad booklet di 24 pagine.
Di seguito potete vedere i live video di Warrior Heart, When Darkness e Deathreat, registrati durante lo show al Le Splendid di Lille, in Francia, nel 2007.
Tracklist - Medieval Rites:
01. Medieval Rites
02. Bloodshed
03. The Woodguy vs. the Black Beast
04. The Sorcerer
05. (I Am the) Spirit of Evil
06. Wandering Soul
07. Tye-Melane Melda
08. God from the Sky
09. Welcome Home (King Diamond cover)
10. On Dolinde
11. Burial Desecration
12. Tribal Dance
13. At Night
Tracklist - The Spirit of Evil (EP):
Side A
01. The Spirit of Evil [New version]
02. The Sorcerer
Side B
03. Wandering Soul
04. God from the Sky
Tracklist - Deathreat:
CD1
1. Deathreat
2. When Darkness
3. Nightmare Comes By
4. Warrior Heart
5. Lust of the Flesh
6. War in Heaven
7. Order of Chaos
8. Giant of Old
9. Transmutation
10. Desolation
11. Anger and Hate
12. Agressor (Hellhammer cover)
CD2
01. Bloodshed
02. The Sorcerer
03. When Darkness
04. The Spirit of Evil
05. Brainstorm
06. Overloaded
07. Warrior Heart
08. Someone to Eat
09. Medieval Rites
10. Mutilation (Death cover)
11. After World Obliteration (Terrorizer cover)
12. Infernal Death
13. Bloodshed
14. Brainstorm
15. Symposium of Rebirth Recording Session - 1994