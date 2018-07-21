THE HU: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Sad But True''

|
I folk metaller mongoli The Hu hanno reso disponibile, tramite il proprio canale YouTube, il video di Sad But True, cover dei Metallica.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band.
"Like millions of people around the world, Metallica has been a huge influence and inspiration for us as music fans and musicians," HU singer and Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle) player Galbadrakh Tsendbaatar, a.k.a Gala, commented. "We admire their 40 years of relentless touring and the timeless, unique music they have created. It is a great honor to show them our respect and gratitude by recording a version of 'Sad but True' in our language and in the style of The Hu."