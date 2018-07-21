      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/12/20
RAMMSTEIN
Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered)

04/12/20
TAU CROSS
Messengers Of Deception

04/12/20
ANGEL
A Womans Diary The Hidden Chapter

04/12/20
SIX FOOT SIX
End of All

04/12/20
PROFANITY
Fragments of Solace

04/12/20
NIGHTRAGE
Demo 2000

04/12/20
FOREIGN
The Symphony of the Wandering Jew Part II

04/12/20
SERPENTS OATH
Nihil

04/12/20
IRON SAVIOR
Skycrest

04/12/20
NEAL MORSE
Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018)

CONCERTI

04/12/20
NAPALM DEATH
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

06/12/20
BORKNAGAR + SAOR + CAN BARDD
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

11/12/20
NANOWAR OF STEEL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/12/20
DESTRUCTION + GUESTS (ANNULLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/12/20
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)
THE HU: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Sad But True''
04/12/2020 - 10:59 (44 letture)

Dany71
Venerdì 4 Dicembre 2020, 15.47.42
1
Molto customizzata, ha personalità, al contrario di tante altre che praticamente sono uguali.
ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/12/2020 - 10:59
THE HU: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Sad But True''
20/10/2020 - 20:19
TOMBS: online il video di ''The Hunger'' dal disco in arrivo
07/08/2020 - 00:41
BLACK STONE CHERRY: il nuovo ‘‘The Human Condition’’ esce ad ottobre, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Again’’
24/06/2020 - 20:32
THE HUMAN TORNADO: svelato il nuovo chitarrista, al lavoro sul prossimo disco
18/06/2020 - 01:44
DEE SNIDER: guarda il video live di ‘‘I Am the Hurricane’’
15/11/2019 - 08:59
SUICIDE SILENCE: online il video del primo singolo da ''Become the Hunter''
05/05/2019 - 10:45
BEYOND THE BLACK: in estate la nuova edizione di ''Heart Of The Hurricane''
03/05/2019 - 18:02
FIRESPAWN: disponibile il brano ''The Hunter''
22/10/2018 - 11:24
HALLOWEED: il 31 ottobre a Bologna con The Human Tornado e molti altri
21/07/2018 - 00:44
DEE SNIDER: ecco il lyric video di 'I Am The Hurricane'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/12/2020 - 15:14
NEAL MORSE: pubblicato un altro estratto dal suo nuovo DVD
04/12/2020 - 15:11
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: ascolta ''O Litte Town of Bethlehem'' dall'EP natalizio
04/12/2020 - 15:07
VANDEN PLAS: presentano il singolo ''The Lonely Psychogon''
04/12/2020 - 15:07
FROZEN SOUL: il video ufficiale di ''Wraith of Death''
04/12/2020 - 13:12
ORDEN OGAN: ecco il nuovo singolo ''Heart of the Android''
04/12/2020 - 12:13
MAJESTICA: guarda il video di ''The Joy of Christmas''
04/12/2020 - 12:10
ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN: presenta il video di ''My Promise'' dal suo prossimo disco
04/12/2020 - 11:44
EYEHATEGOD: online la nuova ''High Risk Trigger''
04/12/2020 - 11:29
LEPROUS: il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo ''Castaway Angels''
04/12/2020 - 11:06
LANDMVRKS: online un nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     