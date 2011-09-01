HEIDEVOLK: si separano dal cantante Lars Nachtbraecker

|
Gli Heidevolk hanno rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, di essersi separati dal cantante Lars Nachtbraecker. Il sostituto non è ancora stato rivelato, ma nel frattempo potete leggere le dichiarazioni di band e cantante.
La band: Friends, today we have some sad news: our vocalist Lars Nachtbraecker is leaving the band. Although we are sad we respect and understand his decision and wish him nothing but the best in his personal life and future endeavours. We will follow up soon with news about stand-in and auditions but first please read his statement and drop him a line
Lars Nachtbraecker: For 7 years I've had the honor to be a vocalist for Heidevolk. Unfortunately all good things come to an end. Due to changes in my work and personal life I want to step back and focus on these important things for now. I will still be making music but on a more underground and less professional level. I'd like to thank the band and the fans for giving me this great experience. I wish Heidevolk all the best for the future and I hope they'll brighten the world with their music for a long time.