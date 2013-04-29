TODD LA TORRE: ecco i dettagli del suo album solista ''Rejoice in the Suffering''

|
Il cantante dei Queensryche Todd La Torre ha annunciato per il 5 febbraio 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite Rat Pak Records, del suo nuovo album solista Rejoice in the Suffering.
Tracklist:
01. Dogmata
02. Pretenders
03. Hellbound And Down
04. Darkened Majesty
05. Crossroads To Insanity
06. Critical Cynic
07. Rejoice In The Suffering
08. Vexed
09. Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall
10. Apology
11. Fractured [Bonus Track - Deluxe Version]
12. Set It Off [Bonus Track - Deluxe Version]
13. One By One [Bonus Track - Deluxe Version]