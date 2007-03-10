DEEP PURPLE: torneranno in studio nel 2021

I Deep Purple
hanno pubblicato lo scorso 7 agosto 2020 il loro ultimo album Whoosh!
(qui
la nostra recensione) tramite earMUSIC
.
La band sta già pianificando un rientro in studio di registrazione il prossimo anno. A rivelarlo è il bassista Roger Glover
, che durante un’intervista andata in onda sul canale YouTube della casa discografica ha commentato:"All this COVID situation has meant that we can't tour. We're twiddling our thumbs, really, for over a year, and the idea was to possibly go back in and do another album. And so we're just working towards that. It's so quick after we'd done the last album, maybe that will spoil things, but we're gonna try and do another album at some point next year. We're experimenting with stuff."
Attualmente Glover
non ha fornito alcun dettaglio a riguardo; non sappiamo ancora in che periodo dell’anno la band tornerà a scrivere nuove canzoni in studio, ma dalle parole del bassista traspare che il gruppo stia già lavorando a qualcosa fin da ora.