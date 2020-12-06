BLACK & DAMNED: a gennaio l'esordio discografico, ecco il video di ''Salvation''

|
I tedeschi Black & Damned hanno annunciato per il 29 gennaio la pubblicazione, tramite Rock of Angels Records, del loro disco di debutto Heavenly Creatures.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di Salvation.
Tracklist:
01. Salvation
02. Liquid Suicide
03. Born Again
04. The Wardress
05. War Is Just Another Word For Hell
06. A Whisper In The Dark
07. The 13th Sign
08. Decide On Your Destiny (CD exclusive track)
09. The World Bleed
10. Dreams To Stay Alive (CD exclusive track)
11. We Are Warriors
12. Heavenly Creatures