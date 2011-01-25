STEVE LUKATHER: ascolta ‘‘Serpent Soul’’ dal nuovo disco solista

|
Steve Lukather pubblicherà il 26 febbraio 2021 un nuovo album solista, I Found the Sun Again, via Mascot Label Group/The Players Club.
Il disco, prodotto da Ken Freeman, conterrà cinque inediti, accompagnati dalle cover di Low Spark of High Heeled Boys dei Traffic, di Bridge of Sighs di Robin Trower e di Welcome to the Club di Joe Walsh:
01. Along for the Ride
02. Serpent Soul
03. The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys (cover)
04. Journey Through
05. Welcome to the Club (cover)
06. I Found the Sun Again
07. Run to Me
08. Bridge of Sighs (cover)
Dopo aver pubblicato il video del primo singolo Run to Me lo scorso agosto, Lukather ha diffuso tramite il proprio canale YouTube il nuovo pezzo Serpent Soul, il quale è ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.