KALIDIA: a febbraio la riedizione del disco di debutto, ecco ''The Lost Mariner''

|
I Kalidia hanno annunciato per il 5 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Inner Wound Recordings, del loro disco di esordio Lies Device, pubblicato nel 2014 in maniera indipendente dalla band.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di The Lost Mariner.
Tracklist:
01. The Lost Mariner
02. Hiding from the Sun
03. Dollhouse (Labyrinth of Thoughts)
04. Reign of Kalidia
05. Harbinger of Serenity (feat. Andrea Racco)
06. Black Magic
07. Shadow Will Be Gone
08. Lies’ Device
09. Winged Lords
10. In Black and White