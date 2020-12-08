HORCRUX: guarda la clip del nuovo singolo ‘‘Heavy Hearted’’

|
I canadesi Horcrux hanno pubblicato, attraverso il canale YouTube dell’etichetta Spaceuntravel, il video del loro nuovo singolo Heavy Hearted.
Il frontman Michael Labelle ha commentato il testo del brano:
"This track is about taking chances, leaving everything behind to start over again. I’ve personally lived through this experience so many times and felt like the weight of everything just came crashing down on me. I’ve kept my head up and remembered my mission. I use these hardships to write most of my lyrics, but this is the one song where I took a different approach. Instead of having lyrics talking about regret, it’s more about being proud of the work you’ve accomplished.”
La clip di Heavy Hearted è visibile di seguito: