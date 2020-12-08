WHITE VOID: a marzo uscirà il debutto discografico, ecco una breve anteprima

|
Gli hard rocker norvegesi White Void, nuova band di Lars Are Nedland (Borknagar/Solefald), hanno annunciato la firma di un contratto con la Nuclear Blast Records.
Contestualmente hanno rivelato che il disco di debutto, Anti, verrà pubblicato il 12 marzo 2021. Di seguito potete ascoltare un breve teaser.
Lars Nedland – Voce
Tobias Solbakk – Batteria
Vegard Kummen – Basso
Eivind Marum – Chitarra
Lars Nedland: “Life is absurd, which means that sometimes strange coincidences occur. Like the fact that the paths of WHITE VOID and NUCLEAR BLAST crossed at the perfect time within the strange year that is 2020. I’m stoked to be working with the world’s biggest and most renowned hard rock and metal label on getting WHITE VOID into the ears and minds of music lovers all around the globe, and I’m confident that this will be a prolific endeavor for everyone involved. We have some pretty special tricks up our sleeves when it comes to this whole enterprise, so step over the event horizon and get drawn into the Void. You’re in for a ride!”