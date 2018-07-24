KARMIC LINK: ascolta il singolo inedito ‘‘Lovers & Liars’’

|
I greci Karmic Link hanno pubblicato per ROCKSHOTS Records il loro nuovo singolo Lovers & Liars, il quale è ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.
Stathis Kassios, leader e mente del progetto, ha spiegato come il pezzo nasca dalla collaborazione con l’amico e produttore George Frangelis presso i SoundHouse Studios di Atene, dove prossimamente si terranno anche i lavori sul quarto disco della band:
"Before continuing working on the upcoming fourth Karmic Link official studio album, I entered my favorite creative lab, SoundHouse Studios in Athens for an artistic intermission that gave birth to the creation and recording of two brand new Karmic Link songs. The songs are completely different stylistically from our previous releases as I experimented with acoustic analog sounds in the overall production, performed classical guitars, raw vocals, piano and other non-electronic or digital instruments. My good friend and sound engineer George Frangelis recorded and performed percussion instruments like cajon, shaker and congas.”
Musica e testo sono di Kassios, che ha anche curato la produzione del brano insieme a Frangelis.
Contestualmente alla pubblicazione di Lovers & Liars, ROCKSHOTS Records ha precisato che il secondo di questi due inediti scritti e registrati da Kassios vedrà la luce il 28 dicembre 2020.