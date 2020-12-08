3.2: a febbraio uscirà ‘‘Third Impression’’, disponibile il primo singolo

I 3.2
di Robert Berry
pubblicheranno il prossimo 12 febbraio 2021 il secondo album Third Impression
tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
.
La copertina del disco, che ricorda molto da vicino quella del precedente The Rules Have Changed
(di cui trovate qui
la nostra recensione), è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito: 1. Top of the World
2. What Side You’re On
3. Black of Night
4. Killer of Hope
5. Missing Piece
6. A Bond of Union
7. The Devil of Liverpool
8. Emotional Trigger
9. A Fond Farewell
10. NeverNever
, posta simbolicamente in chiusura dell’album, è l’ultimo brano scritto da Robert Berry
con il compianto ex-compagno Keith Emerson
; il pezzo avrebbe potuto fare la sua apparizione già sul precedente The Rules Have Changed
, ma era stato lasciato da parte poiché troppo lungo, stando alle parole di Berry
, per trovare il giusto spazio sul disco:"Being left with “Never”, the final song that Keith and I worked on, weighed heavily on me. It was as if my friend was still here as we had this song unreleased to the world. It was a big and powerful piece of music, but [it] was too long to fit on “The Rules Have Changed”. However, the more I listened to it, the more it brought me back to the many conversations Keith and I had about style and where 3's sound may have headed. I am so proud of these 3.2 albums and my time in 3. Playing with Keith was, and will remain, the best experience of my musical life.”
Il primo singolo dell’album, A Fond Farewell
, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube della casa discografica nostrana ed è pertanto ascoltabile di seguito: