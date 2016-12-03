EDENBRIDGE: a gennaio un nuovo Best Of Album, ecco il primo brano

|
In occasione del loro ventesimo anniversario, gli Edenbrige hanno deciso per la pubblicazione di un nuovo Best Of Album, intitolato The Chronicles of Eden Part 2, in uscita il 15 gennaio per la Steamhammer/SPV.
Il disco, che è il diretto erede del precedente del 2007, conterrà canzoni votate dai fan provenienti dagli album The Grand Design del 2006, MyEarthDream del 2008, Solitaire del 2010, The Bonding del 2013, The Great Momentum del 2017 e Dynamind del 2019.
Di seguito è possibile vedere il lyric video di Tauerngold, estratto dall'ultimo disco Dynamind.
Tracklist:
CD 1
01. Higher
02. On The Other Side
03. Shiantara
04. Alight A New Tomorrow
05. Until The End Of Time
06. Shadowplay
07. The Greatest Gift Of All
08. Dynamind (Easter 2020 Version) *
09. Brothers On Diamir
10. Paramount (Acoustic Version 2020) *
11. Tauerngold
12. The Bonding
CD 2
01. Live And Let Go
02. Mystic River
03. Myearthdream Suite (For Guitar And Orchestra)
04. The Moment Is Now
05. Skyline’s End (Solitaire)
06. The Memory Hunter
07. Remember Me
08. Inward Passage
09. Paramount
10. Higher (Acoustic Version 2020) *
11. Into A Sea Of Souls
12. Bon Voyage Vagabond
13. Eternity
14. Myearthdream
* indica degli inediti mai pubblicati prima