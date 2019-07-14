MISTER MISERY: pubblicheranno il nuovo album ad aprile, ecco ''Ballad of the Headless Horseman''

|
Il quartetto svedese Mister Misery ha annunciato per il 23 aprile 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite Arising Empire, del loro nuovo album A Brighter Side of Death.
Di seguito potete trovare tracklist, artwork e video del singolo Ballad of the Headless Horseman.
Tracklist:
01. Ballad Of The Headless Horseman
02. Buried
03. Mister Hyde
04. Burn
05. Devil In Me
06. I’ll Never Be Yours
07. Under The Moonlight
08. In Forever (We All Fall Down)
09. Clown Prince Of Hell
10. We Don’t Belong
11. Home
12. Through Hell
13. Ballad Of The Headless Horseman (Bonus Track – Orchestral Version)