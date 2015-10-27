WHEEL: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Resident Human’’, guarda il video del primo singolo

|
I progster Wheel pubblicheranno il prossimo 26 marzo 2021 il loro secondo album, intitolato Resident Human, tramite l’etichetta WildThing Records.
Il disco era in fase di lavorazione già a febbraio, ma ha dovuto subire lunghi ritardi a causa della pandemia globale che ha caratterizzato questo 2020. La band ha conseguentemente sfruttato il tempo a disposizione per migliorare le tracce già predisposte e per scriverne di nuove. Importante, per la stesura di diversi testi, è stata la serie di romanzi di fantascienza The Hyperion Cantos (conosciuti in Italia con il titolo di I Canti di Hyperion) dello scrittore statunitense Dan Simmons.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è elencata di seguito:
1. Dissipating
2. Movement
3. Ascend
4. Hyperion
5. Fugue
6. Resident Human
7. Old Earth
Sul canale YouTube della band è stato diffuso il video ufficiale del primo singolo estratto dal disco, Movement, il quale è visibile in fondo alla notizia.
Attraverso una lunga descrizione riprotata sotto la clip del brano sulla pagina YouTube dedicata, di cui riportiamo un estratto, la band ha spiegato come il pezzo sia stato ispirato dalla nota vicenda dell’assassinio dell’afroamericano George Floyd da parte del poliziotto Derek Chauvin. Il testo della canzone, come specificato sotto, si concentra non tanto sull’omicidio in sé, quanto sulla retorica usata da parte della politica per mettere a tacere le voci e sminuire il dibattito sull’evento:
"This song is directly about the rhetoric surrounding the events that followed the murder of George Floyd (not the murder itself). It's about the lack of empathy and logic, the conflation and the false equivalence that has repeatedly been used to minimise the murder (and others like it) and any attempt at changing social policies in a way that might prevent such things happening again. […] There is a lot of middle ground between abolishing the police force and doing nothing at all - the song aims to encourage others to continue the debate and hopefully to find some middle ground with those who oppose their views. Regardless of what happens next, we all know the price of silence and ethically, it is essential that the discussion about police brutality and societal racism continues.”
