PAUL FERGUSON: il batterista dei Killing Joke firma con Cleopatra Records

|
Il batterista britannico Paul Ferguson, membro fondatore dei Killing Joke, ha siglato un accordo discografico con la casa discografica indipendente Cleopatra Records.
Per la nuova etichetta, Ferguson darà alle stampe un disco solista in una data non ancora precisata nel corso del 2021.
Questo il commento dell’artista:
"I'm super excited to be working now with Cleopatra and to have the support of such an amazing team. It's an honor for me to join their roster of influential artists and am looking forward to working with them.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli.