A KILLER`S CONFESSION: diagnosticato un tumore all’ex-Mushroomhead Waylon Reavis

L’ex-cantante dei Mushroomhead Waylon Reavis, voce del gruppo dal 2004 al 2015, ora nei suoi A Killer’s Confession, ha recentemente rivelato di essere affetto da un cancro del colon-retto.
Reavis ha affermato di aver ricevuto la drammatica diagnosi due mesi fa; dal momento che il tumore è stato individuato tempestivamente, è stato possibile rimuoverne una parte importante.
Attualmente, il cantante ha comunicato di aver cambiato completamente la propria dieta al fine di renderla compatibile con le cure necessarie, sottolineando il fondamentale sostegno della moglie Julie Bauer.
Di seguito riferiamo le parole di Waylon Reavis:
"My father passed away from this at 58 years old, and my mother passed at 39 from breast cancer. I was just waiting for my time. Luckily, they caught it early, and they were able to cut it all out. I have had four removed, but they keep growing fast. I have changed my entire diet, thanks to my wife and taking medications. I may have to battle this the rest of my life, but I am going to live my life happy and fight.”
Il prossimo disco degli A Killer’s Confession arriverà nel 2021, con un singolo, intitolato Remember, in uscita il 27 gennaio. Reavis ha svelato che alcune canzoni sul disco saranno ispirate proprio alla sua battaglia contro il cancro.