WOLFTOOTH: firmano con Napalm Records

Gli stoner-doom metaller americani Wolftooth hanno rivelato, tramite i propri social, di aver firmato un contratto discografico con l'etichetta Napalm Records.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band.
“In the three short years that we’ve been a band, we’ve made great strides to be heard and bring the almighty riff back into the forefront of heavy music. We are very thankful for our fans and the support they have given us on this journey. The band is also very excited for the future and about our partnership with Napalm Records – now anything is possible. We are currently writing our third album and look forward to getting on the road in 2021.”