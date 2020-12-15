HATE FOREST: a natale il nuovo album ''Hour of the Centaur''

|
Dopo quindici anni dal precedente Sorrow, i blackster Hate Forest sono pronti a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album Hour of the Centaur che sarà pubblicato il 25 dicembre tramite l'Osmose Production.
A lato la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Occidental, Beware the Steppe (intro) 00:26
2. Those Who Worship the Sun Bring the Night 07:20
3. No Stronghold Can Withstand this Malice 05:39
4. To the North of Pontos Axeinos 04:43
5. Anxiously They Sleep In Tumuli 09:19
6. Melanchlaeni 06:25
7. Shadowed By a Veil Of Scythian Arrows 04:07