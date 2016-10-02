HAMMER KING: firmano con Napalm Records, il quarto album arriverà nel 2021

|
Gli Hammer King hanno firmato un contratto con Napalm Records per la pubblicazione del loro prossimo album, previsto per il 2021.
Il disco sarà il quarto della carriera della band heavy metal e farà da seguito a Poseidon Will Carry Us Home, uscito nel 2018.
La band ha commentato così l’accordo raggiunto con la casa discografica:
"We are blessed to now be a part of that roster and we are equally sworn to work as hard and consistently as possible to deliver whatever it takes to fulfill Napalm's expectations in us – as well as our own and those of the Hammer King. We kneel in gratitude – and we stand with the Kingly Hammer raised to take the world!
God bless the King, may the King bless you!”
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli sul disco.