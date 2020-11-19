STRANGER VISION: i dettagli del debutto ''Poetica''

|
Gli heavy metaller italiani Stranger Vision hanno annunciato per il 26 marzo 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite Pride & Joy Music, del loro album di debutto Poetica.
In attesa del primo singolo, previsto per il 29 gennaio, potete vedere tracklist e artwork.
Tracklist:
01. Awakening Prelude
02. Gates of Tomorrow
03. Human Change
04. Soul Redemption
05. Never Give Up
06. Memories of You
07. The Dying Light
08. Rage
09. Over and Over
10. Before the Law
11. Wish
12. Defying Gravity
13. Hero of the New World
14. Invictus
15. Soul Redemption - Deep Version