BOKASSA: firmano con la Napalm Records

La Napalm Records ha annunciato, tramite i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto il trio punk-rock norvegese Bokassa.
Nell'attesa dei primi dettagli riguardo un nuovo disco, potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band su questa firma.
“We are extremely excited and proud to have signed with Napalm Records and to join the roster of such a legendary label. We can’t wait to show the world our new music and feel that Napalm is a perfect fit for our unholy mix of everything awesome in rock, punk and metal.”