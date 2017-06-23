      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

18/12/20
NO RETURN
Live XXX

18/12/20
ORACLE SUN
Machine Man

18/12/20
PILLORY
Scourge upon Humanity

18/12/20
EVANGELIST
Ad Mortem Festinamus

18/12/20
ICED EARTH
Iced Earth (30th Anniversary Edition)

18/12/20
MISANTHROPIA
Convoy of Sickness

18/12/20
ROYAL HUNT
Dystopia

18/12/20
WOMBBATH
Tales of Madness

24/12/20
BATUSHKA
Black Liturgy

25/12/20
HATE FOREST
Hour of the Centaur

CONCERTI

18/12/20
DESTRUCTION + GUESTS (ANNULLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
BOKASSA: firmano con la Napalm Records
17/12/2020 - 17:57 (43 letture)

RECENSIONI
78
ARTICOLI
13/05/2019
Live Report
METALLICA + GHOST + BOKASSA - MILANO SUMMER FESTIVAL 2019
Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Milano, 08/05/2019
23/06/2017
Intervista
BOKASSA
Stoner, punk e teste di renna
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/12/2020 - 17:57
BOKASSA: firmano con la Napalm Records
17/11/2019 - 19:09
BOKASSA: online il singolo ''Charmed & Extremely Treacherous''
05/07/2019 - 18:59
BOKASSA: il videoclip del terzo singolo di ''Crimson Riders''
03/06/2019 - 16:07
BOKASSA: il videoclip del singolo ''Captain Cold One''
24/05/2019 - 15:13
BOKASSA: un altro brano ascoltabile da ''Crimson Riders''
18/05/2019 - 01:38
BOKASSA: il video di ''Mouthbreathers Inc.'' e i dettagli del nuovo album ''Crimson Riders''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/12/2020 - 19:44
WIZARD: i dettagli di ''Metal in My Head'' in arrivo a febbraio
17/12/2020 - 19:38
ARCHSPIRE: concluse le registrazioni del quarto album
17/12/2020 - 18:54
BEWITCHER: rivelati i primi dettagli del nuovo album
17/12/2020 - 18:18
LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT: firmano con InsideOut Music, online il teaser di ‘‘LTE3’’
17/12/2020 - 17:48
JINJER: pubblicano il video di ''Home Back''
17/12/2020 - 17:40
GREEN CARNATION: presentano il nuovo singolo ''The World Without a View''
17/12/2020 - 12:34
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS: una data in Italia con solo brani dei Pantera
17/12/2020 - 11:15
WOMBBATH: online il brano ''Brutal Mights''
17/12/2020 - 10:14
NIGHTWISH: fissato un evento in streaming a marzo
17/12/2020 - 10:18
HATE FOREST: ascolta la nuova ''No Stronghold Can Withstand this Malice''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     