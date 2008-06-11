      Privacy Policy
 
BLAZE BAYLEY: ad aprile uscirà ‘‘War Within Me’’
18/12/2020 - 11:40 (69 letture)

Muki97
Venerdì 18 Dicembre 2020, 15.22.26
2
"The Unstoppable Sephen Hawking"... solo per questo titolo vado a fare il preorder
IlSeraf
Venerdì 18 Dicembre 2020, 12.09.30
1
Daje vecchio Blaze, sono sicuro che riuscirai a fare meglio del tuo ultimo album.
ARTICOLI
06/04/2017
Live Report
BLAZE BAYLEY + ADAMAS
Officine Sonore, Vercelli - 30/03/2017
12/04/2016
Live Report
BLAZE BAYLEY + ROCKIN`4
Officine Sonore, Vercelli - 07/04/2016
17/04/2012
Live Report
BLAZE BAYLEY + DOBERMANN + SANURYA
Il Peocio, Trofarello (TO), 13/04/2012
11/06/2008
Live Report
JOE SATRIANI + BLAZE BAYLEY
Il concerto di Trezzo sull'Adda
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/12/2020 - 11:40
BLAZE BAYLEY: ad aprile uscirà ‘‘War Within Me’’
14/01/2020 - 16:15
BLAZE BAYLEY: previsto nel 2021 il nuovo album
27/11/2019 - 13:11
BLAZE BAYLEY: ad aprile un nuovo live album
13/01/2019 - 16:38
BLAZE BAYLEY: a marzo un nuovo live CD/DVD
18/10/2018 - 20:13
INFINITA SYMPHONIA: annunciano Blaze Bayley come ospite su 'Liberation'
31/05/2018 - 16:43
FESTA BIKERS: ad agosto la nuova edizione con Angel Witch, Blaze Bayley e molti altri
20/02/2018 - 23:43
BLAZE BAYLEY: diffusi i samples del nuovo disco
03/02/2018 - 00:47
BLAZE BAYLEY: online il video di 'Prayers Of Light'
14/11/2017 - 07:36
BLAZE BAYLEY: svelata la data di uscita del prossimo disco
23/09/2017 - 09:25
BLAZE BAYLEY: ecco il video di 'Eating Lies'
