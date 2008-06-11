BLAZE BAYLEY: ad aprile uscirà ‘‘War Within Me’’

|
Il cantante britannico Blaze Bayley pubblicherà il prossimo 9 aprile 2021 il suo nuovo album solista War Within Me.
La produzione è stata curata dallo stesso Bayley e dal chitarrista Chris Appleton.
La copertina del disco, realizzata da Akirant Illustration, è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. War Within Me
02. 303
03. Warrior
04. Pull Yourself Up
05. Witches’ Night
06. 18 Flights
07. The Dream of Alan Turing
08. The Power of Nikola Tesla
09. The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking
10. Every Storm Ends
Rimaniamo in attesa del primo singolo dell’album.