FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''No''
18/12/2020 - 18:04 (120 letture)

Beta
Venerdì 18 Dicembre 2020, 21.08.54
3
Va beh, fantastici. Gran classe. Pezzo epico. Della tecnica sappiamo già tutto, quindi non mi esprimo. Bel singolo e bel video.
Carmine
Venerdì 18 Dicembre 2020, 20.24.51
2
Un concept su Wanna Marchi e Do Nascimiento... hann la mia attenzione
Clay
Venerdì 18 Dicembre 2020, 18.43.35
1
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni del cantante Francesco Paoli a riguardo. IN INGLESE
