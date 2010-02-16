KROKUS: a febbraio il nuovo live album, ecco i dettagli

|
I rocker svizzeri Krokus hanno annunciato per il 19 febbraio 2021 la pubblicazione del loro nuovo Live Album/DVD Adios Amigos Live at Wacken.
Di seguito, oltre ai dettagli, potete leggere le dichiarazioni di Chris von Rohr e Fernando von Arb.
Chris von Rohr: “It was a magical day for us! From the first song on we felt that the feeling, the connection and the sound were right. Conclusion: a huge hard rock party"
Fernando von Arb: "Often the best concerts are not recorded or something goes technically wrong. Everything just fit her”
Tracklist:
01. Headhunter
02. Long Stick Goes Boom
03. American Woman (The Guess Who cover)
04. Hellraiser
05. Winning Man
06. Hoodoo Woman
07. Fire
08. Bedside Radio
09. Rockin’ In The Free World (Neil Young cover)
10. Eat The Rich
11. Easy Rocker
12. Heatstrokes
13. Drum Solo
14. Quinn The Eskimo (Bob Dylan cover)
Inoltre la band ha rivelato l'intenzione di riprendere il tour d'addio, interrotto nel 2019 a causa del Coronavirus.
“We will definitely finish this tour, whenever that may be. Krokus want to end their career worthily and properly. There is still too much fun and power in there. It's not over till it's over"