WHITE VOID: presentano il singolo ''Do. Not. Sleep.'' dal disco di debutto

Gli hard rocker norvegesi White Void hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Nuclear Blast Records, il video di Do. Not. Sleep.. Il brano è il primo singolo tratto dal loro disco di debutto, Anti, in uscita il 12 marzo 2021.
Tracklist:
01. Do. Not. Sleep.
02. There is No Freedom but the End
03. Where You Go, You’ll Bring Nothing
04. The Shovel and the Cross
05. This Apocalypse is for You
06. All Chains Rust, all Men Die
07. The Fucking Violence of Love
08. The Air was Thick with Smoke