18/12/20
WOMBBATH
Tales of Madness

18/12/20
PILLORY
Scourge upon Humanity

18/12/20
EVANGELIST
Ad Mortem Festinamus

18/12/20
ICED EARTH
Iced Earth (30th Anniversary Edition)

18/12/20
NO RETURN
Live XXX

18/12/20
MISANTHROPIA
Convoy of Sickness

18/12/20
ROYAL HUNT
Dystopia

18/12/20
ORACLE SUN
Machine Man

24/12/20
BATUSHKA
Black Liturgy

25/12/20
HATE FOREST
Hour of the Centaur

CONCERTI

18/12/20
DESTRUCTION + GUESTS (ANNULLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
WHITE VOID: presentano il singolo ''Do. Not. Sleep.'' dal disco di debutto
18/12/2020 - 19:29 (45 letture)

