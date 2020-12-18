FORCED RELIGION: il bassista Chris Payette è venuto a mancare

|
Il bassista dei Forced Religion Chris Payette è scomparso lo scorso 12 dicembre 2020 all’età di quarantanove anni.
La triste notizia è stata data dall’ex-compagno di band e amico di lunga data Toby Knapp tramite i propri spazi social.
Knapp, che con Payette ha suonato nei Defile e negli Onward, ha commentato addolorato:
"Last weekend the Heavy Metal community lost a true warrior and I lost one of my dearest friends. Chris Payette passed away, he was 49.
[…] Thirty years ago this month I met him and his band, Forced Religion. They played in my hometown, with no lead guitarist, and I convinced him to give me the gig. This was the start of a long-lasting collaboration and friendship with him. He played bass in my mid-nineties Black Thrash Metal band, Defiled. A few years later he would join me again in the band, Onward. He relocated us to Las Vegas and fulfilled all the tour dates for our album, “Reawaken”.
[…] We will miss you Chris and I will celebrate you for the rest of my days. Thank you my friend. Toby.”
Come redazione, porgiamo le nostre condoglianze ai parenti e i conoscenti del musicista.