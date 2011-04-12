DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: ecco la tracklist di ‘‘Swagger & Stroll Down the Rabbit Hole’’

|
I Diablo Swing Orchestra pubblicheranno nel 2021 un nuovo album, intitolato Swagger & Stroll Down the Rabbit Hole.
La band ha diffuso con un’immagine, riportata a sinistra, la tracklist del nuovo disco:
1. Sightseeing in the Apocalypse
2. War Painted Valentine
3. Celebremos Lo Inevitable
4. Speed Dating an Arsonist
5. Jig of the Century
6. The Sound of an Unconditional Surrender
7. Malign Monologues
8. Out Came the Hummingbirds
9. Snake Oil Baptism
10. Les Invulnérables
11. Saluting the Reckoning
12. The Prima Donna Gauntlet
13. Overture to a Ceasefire