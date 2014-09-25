      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/12/20
BATUSHKA
Black Liturgy

25/12/20
HATE FOREST
Hour of the Centaur

05/01/21
WINTERAGE
The Inheritance of Beauty

08/01/21
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES
Turning to Ashes

08/01/21
FROZEN SOUL
Crypt of Ice

08/01/21
MSG
Immortal

08/01/21
MAGNUM
Dance of the Black Tattoo

08/01/21
ALTA REIGN
Mother’s Day

15/01/21
EDENBRIDGE
The Chronicles of Eden Part 2 (Best Of)

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
MORGOTH: confermano il definitivo scioglimento
21/12/2020 - 00:22 (47 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
82
89
84
ARTICOLI
07/10/2014
Live Report
BOLT THROWER + MORGOTH + INCANTATION
Arena, Vienna, Austria, 25/09/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/12/2020 - 00:22
MORGOTH: confermano il definitivo scioglimento
01/03/2019 - 19:32
EREBOS: ascolta ''The Onslaught Of Morgoth'' dal nuovo album
04/12/2018 - 01:39
MORGOTH: morto l'ex-chitarrista Carsten Otterbach
24/05/2018 - 20:11
MORGOTH: mettono in pausa tutte le loro attività
30/04/2015 - 20:44
MORGOTH: ecco il video di 'Traitor'
01/04/2015 - 19:37
MORGOTH: disponibile il nuovo video
24/02/2015 - 18:06
MORGOTH: guarda il nuovo lyric video
29/01/2015 - 17:27
MORGOTH: svelata la copertina del nuovo album
14/01/2015 - 20:48
MORGOTH: ascolta la nuova canzone
22/12/2014 - 09:48
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati Obituary e Morgoth
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/12/2020 - 00:20
SCALD: il nuovo EP ‘‘There Flies Our Wail!’’ è atteso a febbraio
20/12/2020 - 19:59
CRYSTALLION: i dettagli di ''Heads or Tails'', ecco un singolo
20/12/2020 - 18:52
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: ecco la tracklist di ‘‘Swagger & Stroll Down the Rabbit Hole’’
20/12/2020 - 18:48
FIREFORCE: in streaming un singolo dal nuovo album
20/12/2020 - 18:45
NATURAL BORN MACHINE: ecco ''Moonchild'' dal debutto discografico
20/12/2020 - 18:39
SIGGI SCHWARZ: a febbraio il suo album solista ''The Fire Inside''
20/12/2020 - 18:36
DEATHWHITE: disponibile il video di ''Grave Image''
20/12/2020 - 18:20
HAMMERSCHMITT: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Ewikgeit (the last salute)''
20/12/2020 - 18:24
LUCIFER`S FRIEND: scomparso il bassista Dieter Horns
19/12/2020 - 18:19
MYRKUR: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Dronning Ellisiv''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     