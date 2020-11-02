INFERNALIZER: ascolta ''In This World or the Next'', ecco i dettagli del debutto

Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare l'audio di In This World or the Next
, brano degli Infernalizer
tratto dal loro disco di esordio, The Ugly Truth
, in uscita il 26 febbraio 2021 per la ROCKSHOTS Records
.
Tramite questo link
è possibile ascoltare anche il primo singolo, Leaving So Soon?
.
Tracklist:01. Night Shift
02. The Outsider
03. Leaving So Soon?
04. In Retrospect
05. Cruel Intentions
06. The Ugly Truth
07. In this World or the Next
08. Leave A Scar
09. I don’t wanna be me
10.- Autumn of Terror