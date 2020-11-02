      Privacy Policy
 
The Ugly Truth - Album Cover
24/12/20
BATUSHKA
Black Liturgy

25/12/20
HATE FOREST
Hour of the Centaur

29/12/20
OCTAVISION
Coexist

05/01/21
WINTERAGE
The Inheritance of Beauty

08/01/21
MSG
Immortal

08/01/21
ALTA REIGN
Mother’s Day

08/01/21
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES
Turning to Ashes

08/01/21
FROZEN SOUL
Crypt of Ice

08/01/21
MAGNUM
Dance of the Black Tattoo

15/01/21
MINAS MORGUL
Heimkehr

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
INFERNALIZER: ascolta ''In This World or the Next'', ecco i dettagli del debutto
21/12/2020 - 17:42 (33 letture)

