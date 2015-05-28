URIAH HEEP: a Natale uscirà l'album postumo del bassista Trevor Bolder

|
Tramite i propri canali social, gli Uriah Heep hanno annunciato che questo Natale sarà disponibile per l'acquisto Sail the Rivers, l'album postumo del bassista Trevor Bolder, deceduto nel 2013. Le parti vocali sono state condivise tra Trevor Bolder e Derk Gallagher.
Di seguito sono disponibili i dettagli del disco ed il brano Which Way Will the Wind Blow?, oltre alle dichiarazioni della moglie Shelly Border e di Derk Gallagher.
Shelly Border: “Trevor would have been so proud. It was his dream to produce a solo album which he spent endless hours working so very hard on. Sadly, he did not get to complete this dream. With the magic of friends and family we can all enjoy his beautiful music which can now live on forever. If Trevor were with us, I believe he would have dedicated this to Lee Kerslake who brought so much fun into all our lives.”
Derk Gallagher: “When I heard how far Trevor had got with the album, I knew it had to be finished. His vision for the songs was there, so much was laid out, it just needed his friends and family to help complete it. Trev was with us in every recording session in spirit and this album is part of his legacy.”
Tracklist:
01. Which Way Will The Wind Blow?
02. Rich Kid
03. Wasting My Time
04. I Had A Dream
05. Fear Of Falling
07. Sail The Rivers
08. Shelter From The Rain
09. The Paris Song
10. War Child
11. Dream On