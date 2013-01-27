      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/12/20
BATUSHKA
Black Liturgy

25/12/20
HATE FOREST
Hour of the Centaur

29/12/20
OCTAVISION
Coexist

05/01/21
WINTERAGE
The Inheritance of Beauty

08/01/21
MSG
Immortal

08/01/21
MAGNUM
Dance of the Black Tattoo

08/01/21
FROZEN SOUL
Crypt of Ice

08/01/21
ALTA REIGN
Mother’s Day

08/01/21
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES
Turning to Ashes

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
IGGY POP: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Dirty Little Virus’’
23/12/2020 - 11:58 (77 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
82
95
95
ARTICOLI
14/09/2015
Live Report
FOO FIGHTERS + IGGY POP + ROYAL BLOOD
The National Bowl, Milton Keynes (Londra), 05/09/2015
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/12/2020 - 11:58
IGGY POP: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Dirty Little Virus’’
01/10/2019 - 12:28
IGGY POP: il video di ''Loves Missing''
31/08/2019 - 12:03
IGGY POP: ecco ''Sonali''
15/08/2019 - 15:55
IGGY POP: pubblicato il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo
30/07/2019 - 16:22
IGGY POP: il secondo estratto è ''James Bond''
18/07/2019 - 23:43
IGGY POP: ''Free'' dal prossimo omonimo album
25/01/2016 - 23:35
IGGY POP: ascolta un brano del disco con Josh Homme
22/01/2016 - 12:27
IGGY POP: farà un album insieme a Josh Homme
17/03/2014 - 03:18
IGGY POP: muore il batterista Scott Asheton
27/01/2013 - 09:04
IGGY POP: il nuovo album è pronto!
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/12/2020 - 20:09
ART OF ILLUSION: guarda il video di ''Wild and Free'' dal debutto
23/12/2020 - 20:08
SEPULCROS: in primavera il nuovo album ''Vazio'', ecco il primo singolo
23/12/2020 - 19:27
SINNER`S BLOOD: presentano la versione acustica di ''Remember Me''
23/12/2020 - 15:41
IVANHOE: presentano due nuovi membri, al lavoro su un nuovo album
23/12/2020 - 12:23
CORONARY: firmano con Cruz del Sur Music, a febbraio il debutto ‘‘Sinbad’’
23/12/2020 - 12:08
KRYUHM: Luca Lucchini è il nuovo batterista
23/12/2020 - 11:47
DARK SARAH: online la performance dal vivo di ‘‘Aquarium’’
23/12/2020 - 11:24
CAMUNIA SONORA: ultime conferme con Nero di Marte, Echo, Shores of Null e Tethra
22/12/2020 - 22:49
WNGS OF DESTINY: online un estratto dal prossimo disco ''Memento Mori''
22/12/2020 - 22:41
WARDRUNA: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Andvevarljod (Song of the Spirit-weavers)''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     