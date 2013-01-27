IGGY POP: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Dirty Little Virus’’

|
Iggy Pop ha da poco pubblicato un singolo inedito, Dirty Little Virus, ispirato alla situazione di pandemia globale che ha caratterizzato questo 2020.
Le parti vocali del cantante sono state registrate presso i Safe and Sound Mobile Studio di Miami da Luis Gomez, mentre le parti di batteria di Chris Berry e quelle di chitarra e basso di Ari Teitel sono state registrate presso gli home studio dei due musicisti.
La musica del brano è stata composta dal produttore Leron Thomas, mentre il testo porta la firma di Iggy Pop, che ha spiegato:
"I was moved to write a direct lyric, not something too emotional or deep — more like journalism. Who, what, when, where. I left out the 'why,' because that gets too complex, but I put in how I felt about it.
It was a stopper for me. It's been the big thing happening in my life, and everybody else's, I reckon, for almost a year now.
If there was still a “Man of the Year”, it would be the virus. So, I wrote the lyric.”
