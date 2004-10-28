      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/12/20
BATUSHKA
Black Liturgy

25/12/20
HATE FOREST
Hour of the Centaur

29/12/20
OCTAVISION
Coexist

05/01/21
WINTERAGE
The Inheritance of Beauty

08/01/21
MSG
Immortal

08/01/21
MAGNUM
Dance of the Black Tattoo

08/01/21
FROZEN SOUL
Crypt of Ice

08/01/21
ALTA REIGN
Mother’s Day

08/01/21
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES
Turning to Ashes

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
NIGHTWISH: pubblicano il video ufficiale di ‘‘Noise’’ dall’ultimo album
24/12/2020 - 01:52 (36 letture)

RECENSIONI
s.v.
84
67
82
s.v.
76
65
65
88
84
86
90
85
76
ARTICOLI
10/12/2016
Intervista
NIGHTWISH
Questo è ciò che siamo oggi
16/09/2016
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + TEMPERANCE
Palabam, Mantova, 12/09/2016
04/12/2015
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS
Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 29/11/2015
01/05/2012
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + BATTLE BEAST + EKLIPSE
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 25/04/2012
06/12/2011
Intervista
NIGHTWISH
Finlandia? Italia? La passione è sempre quella
13/11/2004
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + SONATA ARCTICA
Mazda Palace, Milano, 28/10/2004
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/12/2020 - 01:52
NIGHTWISH: pubblicano il video ufficiale di ‘‘Noise’’ dall’ultimo album
17/12/2020 - 10:14
NIGHTWISH: fissato un evento in streaming a marzo
22/10/2020 - 17:29
NIGHTWISH: guarda il live video di ''Yours Is an Empty Hope''
04/09/2020 - 12:17
NIGHTWISH: rinviato il tour europeo, ecco la nuova data italiana
16/08/2020 - 21:15
NIGHTWISH: ecco il video ufficiale di ''The Phantom of the Opera''
10/04/2020 - 08:59
NIGHTWISH: disponibili tutti i lyric video del primo disco del nuovo album
20/03/2020 - 13:25
NIGHTWISH: annunciate le band di supporto per il tour europeo
11/03/2020 - 11:37
NIGHTWISH: ecco il video di ''Ad Astra'' in collaborazione con il World Land Trust
06/03/2020 - 09:18
NIGHTWISH: online il lyric video di ''Harvest''
07/02/2020 - 13:39
NIGHTWISH: presentano il video di ''Noise'' dal nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/12/2020 - 01:55
THE VERY END: firmano con Apostasy Records, nel 2021 il nuovo disco
24/12/2020 - 01:54
MOUNTAIN: Leslie West è venuto a mancare
23/12/2020 - 20:09
ART OF ILLUSION: guarda il video di ''Wild and Free'' dal debutto
23/12/2020 - 20:08
SEPULCROS: in primavera il nuovo album ''Vazio'', ecco il primo singolo
23/12/2020 - 19:27
SINNER`S BLOOD: presentano la versione acustica di ''Remember Me''
23/12/2020 - 15:41
IVANHOE: presentano due nuovi membri, al lavoro su un nuovo album
23/12/2020 - 12:23
CORONARY: firmano con Cruz del Sur Music, a febbraio il debutto ‘‘Sinbad’’
23/12/2020 - 12:08
KRYUHM: Luca Lucchini è il nuovo batterista
23/12/2020 - 11:58
IGGY POP: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Dirty Little Virus’’
23/12/2020 - 11:47
DARK SARAH: online la performance dal vivo di ‘‘Aquarium’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     