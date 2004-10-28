NIGHTWISH: pubblicano il video ufficiale di ‘‘Noise’’ dall’ultimo album

I Nightwish
hanno pubblicato lo scorso aprile il loro ultimo disco, il doppio album Human. :II: Nature.
, uscito per Nuclear Blast Records
(potete leggere qui
la nostra recensione).
La band ha estratto dal platter il brano Noise
, già scelto come singolo prima della pubblicazione del disco, per realizzarvi un video dedicato, curato dal regista Stobe Harju
.
Il leader del gruppo Tuomas Holopainen
ha così commentato il contenuto della clip (la quale è visibile in fondo alla pagina):"This video is not a criticism about technology or cell phones. Me, all the bandmembers, we love technology. We wouldn't ever have done this record without technology. We love our cell phones, the Internet and all that, but it's a criticism for the addiction that these things cause in human beings. 'Addiction' is the word.
It's such a shame that we have all these wonderful tools that we can for the good, to spread true information and to be connected to the world. I love the idea of social media, I like Twitter, that everybody in the world suddenly has a voice; we have a voice. We can immediately get out there. It's just a matter of what you put out there. And that's what the video is all about.”