KEYS OF ORTHANC: a febbraio il nuovo album ''Of the Lineage of Kings'', ecco i dettagli ed un breve

Gli epic-atmospheric-black metaller canadesi Keys of Orthanc hanno annunciato per il 5 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Naturmacht Productions, del loro nuovo album Of the Lineage of Kings.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist ed un breve teaser di annuncio, mentre l'artwork lo trovate a sinistra.
Tracklist:
01. Of the Lineage of Kings
02. Shards of Narcil
03. Her Mighty Heart
04. To the Paths of the Dead
05. The Last Alliance
06. King of the Reunited Kingdom
07. I've Seen the Dragons Fly
08. Book of the Fallen ( Caladan Brood Cover, on cd & tape as hidden song)