      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Of the Lineage of Kings - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/12/20
HATE FOREST
Hour of the Centaur

29/12/20
OCTAVISION
Coexist

05/01/21
WINTERAGE
The Inheritance of Beauty

08/01/21
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES
Turning to Ashes

08/01/21
FROZEN SOUL
Crypt of Ice

08/01/21
MAGNUM
Dance of the Black Tattoo

08/01/21
MSG
Immortal

08/01/21
ALTA REIGN
Mother’s Day

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
KEYS OF ORTHANC: a febbraio il nuovo album ''Of the Lineage of Kings'', ecco i dettagli ed un breve
25/12/2020 - 10:07 (57 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/12/2020 - 10:07
KEYS OF ORTHANC: a febbraio il nuovo album ''Of the Lineage of Kings'', ecco i dettagli ed un breve
24/07/2020 - 17:40
KEYS OF ORTHANC: ascolta lo streaming integrale di ''Unfinished Conquests''
08/07/2020 - 17:38
KEYS OF ORTHANC: nuovi dettagli sul prossimo disco, ascolta il primo singolo
18/06/2020 - 21:44
KEYS OF ORTHANC: svelati i primi dettagli del nuovo album
31/08/2019 - 12:30
KEYS OF ORTHANC: ascolta tutto il nuovo album
18/08/2019 - 11:00
KEYS OF ORTHANC: il secondo estratto da ''A Battle in the Dark Lands of the Eye…''
27/07/2019 - 14:00
KEYS OF ORTHANC: ''Besieged'' dal prossimo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/12/2020 - 10:48
CROSSES: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''The Beginning of End''
25/12/2020 - 10:33
TIMO TOLKKI`S INFINITE VISIONS: ecco ''Infinite Visions''
25/12/2020 - 10:28
FROM THE DEPTH: presentano il video di ''La Vita Fugge''
25/12/2020 - 10:18
MARASMUS: uscirà in primavera ''Necrotic Overlord'', ascolta ''Universal Deceit''
24/12/2020 - 19:33
WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove band confermate per il 2021
24/12/2020 - 19:21
DALRIADA: disponibile il primo singolo da ''Őszelő''
24/12/2020 - 19:14
JOURNEY: uscirà nel 2021 il nuovo album
24/12/2020 - 18:47
NORTHTALE: presentano il nuovo cantante
24/12/2020 - 18:38
SABATON: il video animato di ''No Bullets Fly''
24/12/2020 - 11:24
VINNIE MOORE: ecco il video di ''Same Sun Shines''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     