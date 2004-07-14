SARCOFAGUS: Kimmo Kuusniemi dichiara ufficialmente concluso il progetto

Kimmo Kuusniemi
, la mente dietro i finlandesi Sarcofagus
, ha dichiarato di non avere intenzione di proseguire la carriera discografica della sua band.
Il gruppo, uno dei primi a suonare heavy metal in Finlandia, nonché il primo nella scena heavy ad avere brani cantati in finlandese, ha pubblicato quattro album. L’ultima fatica in studio, la raccolta di rarità e riregistrazioni Back from the Valley of the Kings
, risale al 2013, ma per trovare l’ultimo album di inediti, Core Values
, dobbiamo necessariamente fare un salto cronologico indietro fino al 2007.Kimmo Kuusniemi
ha dichiarato:"Sarcofagus has been great balance of fun and pain. My albums have always had social commentary as many of my films have. I had come to the conclusions on the Core Values re-release video long before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, that I am fed up with writing songs about social problems. Technology is progressing with ever increasing speed but us as humans we seem to be doomed to repeat our mistakes.
[…] Ending Sarcofagus has been in my mind quite long time but this year it became very clear that there is no space for Sarcofagus in my mind anymore. Time for a reset.
Il leader della band ha tuttavia rassicurato i fan affermando di essere al lavoro su un nuovo progetto, di cui non sono ancora stati resi disponibili i dettagli. L’artista finlandese ha però affermato di aver già completato diversi nuovi pezzi e di aver collaborato con musicisti provenienti da tutto il mondo:"Since Covid started I have been working on a new audio visual project. This combines my need to create something new both in music and in film. There is already several songs finished with collaboration with great musicians from Siberia to Los Angeles.
This project will be released as album, videos and a world tour. Without going yet into too much detail this project is designed to work in the post Covid world. When we get over this virus I do not think the music business will ever be the same. So it is time to re-invent the wheel!
Prima di cessare definitivamente la propria attività, i Sarcofagus
hanno pubblicato l’EP Absence of Light

), originariamente progettato per essere il nuovo full-lenght della band. Il disco, tuttavia, non è stato ultimato per scelta di Kuusniemi
, e di conseguenza la tracklist è composta dai soli due brani elencati di seguito:1. Astral Flyer (riregistrazione)
2. Go to Hell (riregistrazione)
Entrambi i pezzi sono nuove versioni di brani comparsi sul disco di debutto della band, Cycle of Life
, uscito nel 1980.
Un artwork realizzato da Toni Hietomaa
e dedicato ad Absence of Light
è visibile a lato.