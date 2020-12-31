UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE: i dettagli di ''Sonic Terror'' e un brano

|
La one-man band Uncertainty Principle tornerà il 5 febbraio con l'album Sonic Terror, in uscita tramite l'etichetta Xenoglossy Productions. Il progetto experimental/drone/funeral doom metal di S.P. White (voce, chitarra, basso, vari effetti) includerà nel disco le seguenti dodici tracce:
1. Pain Hate Fear
2. Indifference
3. Dirge
4. Hatred
5. Infernal (Reprise)
6. Bateman (Mask of Sanity)
7. Grand Unification Energy
8. Stationary State
9. The Chandrasekhar Limit
10. The Litany Against Fear
11. Fedaykin
12. The Golden Path
Ecco in basso l'estratto The Golden Path: