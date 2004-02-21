CYNIC: annunciato un nuovo album per il 2021

Dopo aver vissuto nel 2020 un vero e proprio “annus horribilis”, segnato a gennaio dalla prematura scomparsa dell’ex-batterista Sean Reinert
e a dicembre da quella del bassista Sean Malone
, i Cynic
di Paul Masvidal
torneranno a pubblicare un nuovo album nel corso di questo 2021.
A darne la notizia è proprio il cantante della band, che ha pubblicato un lungo post sui propri profili social di cui riportiamo qui sotto una parte:"When I first heard the news about Malone's death earlier this month, I went from being actively engaged in a creative process to feeling like I was suddenly up to my neck in quicksand. I was unable to play my guitar for weeks, and found myself expending whatever energy I had cleaning and organizing my home. Grief is the most powerful experience; it wipes everything else away.
Thank you for the support and comfort I've received. I'm reminded through your messages, that we're all in this together and that the Cynic family has endured through a lifetime of kaleidoscopic change. A new record will see the light of day in the new year, along with a plan to organize a virtual musical memorial/celebration of Malone and Reinert.
I know this has been a turbulent year for everyone. Loving and kind New Years wishes to you all. May you have peace of mind, freedom from fear, may you have everything you need; love, shelter, food, and good health.”
Com’è possibile notare, nell’accorato messaggio condiviso da Masvidal
non sono disponibili dettagli aggiuntivi sul disco.