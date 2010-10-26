      Privacy Policy
 
OPHIS: a breve l’inizio delle registrazioni del nuovo album
05/01/2021 - 12:32 (26 letture)

11/12/2012
Live Report
OPHIS + GRAND SUPREME BLOOD COURT + DESASTER + ROADKILL XIII + SLAUGHTER COMMAND
Ohrakel, Ingolstadt (Monaco di Baviera, Germania), 01/12/2012
26/10/2010
Intervista
OPHIS
Cari, vecchi nichilisti
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/01/2021 - 12:32
OPHIS: a breve l’inizio delle registrazioni del nuovo album
05/03/2017 - 18:47
OPHIS: concluse le registrazioni del quarto album 'The Dismal Circle'
15/01/2015 - 11:26
OPHIS: brano in streaming su Youtube
24/08/2014 - 11:45
OPHIS: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
06/07/2014 - 23:30
OPHIS: a settembre il nuovo disco, disponibili titolo, release date e trailer
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/01/2021 - 12:32
NU80: l’ex-Meliah Rage Paul Souza annuncia un nuovo progetto musicale
05/01/2021 - 11:14
STORTREGN: a marzo uscirà ''Impermanence'', ecco dettagli e lyric video
05/01/2021 - 11:05
KHEMMIS: al lavoro sul quarto album
05/01/2021 - 10:58
SUR AUSTRU: online la clip di ''Cel Din Urma''
05/01/2021 - 10:41
THE STRADDLERZ: i dettagli del debutto omonimo
05/01/2021 - 10:33
WYTHERSAKE: accordo con Scarlet Records, in arrivo l'esordio
05/01/2021 - 10:26
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: iniziati i lavori per il prossimo EP
05/01/2021 - 01:09
ICON OF SIN (BRA): firmano con Frontiers Music Srl, al lavoro sul disco di debutto
04/01/2021 - 19:53
ASTRAL EXPERIENCE: ufficializzato il nuovo chitarrista
04/01/2021 - 18:56
ROAD SYNDICATE: il 10 gennaio uno show in streaming per il Virtual Tour
 
