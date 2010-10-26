OPHIS: a breve l’inizio delle registrazioni del nuovo album

|
I doomster tedeschi Ophis si apprestano ad entrare in studio per dare il via alle registrazioni del seguito di The Dismal Circle, uscito nel 2017.
A darne l’annuncio è la band stessa, tramite la propria pagina Facebook:
"Yes, we did book studio time for recording the new album. But since the pandemic is not over yet, we decided to keep rather calm about it and just wait and see. Sure, we hope to pull things through as we plan them, but we take nothing for granted this year, and thus we will remain careful with any announcements and promises. No full blown optimism - remember, this is Doom Metal!”
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori informazioni.