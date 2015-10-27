EVIL DRIVE: ad aprile uscirà il terzo disco ‘‘Demons Within’’

|
I finlandesi Evil Drive torneranno il prossimo 2 aprile 2021 con il loro terzo album Demons Within, il quale verrà dato alle stampe tramite l’etichetta Reaper Entertainment Europe.
La copertina del disco, realizzata da Jarkko Vanhalakka, è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Payback
2. Breaking the Chains
3. Demons Within
4. Rising from the Revenge
5. We Are One
6. Too Wild to Live Too Rare to Die
7. Lord of Chaos
8. Bringer of Darkness
9. In the End
10. Ghost Dimension
Il primo singolo è atteso questo venerdì, l’8 gennaio 2021.