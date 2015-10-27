      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/01/21
MAGNUM
Dance of the Black Tattoo

08/01/21
ALTA REIGN
Mother’s Day

08/01/21
FROZEN SOUL
Crypt of Ice

08/01/21
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES
Turning to Ashes

08/01/21
MSG
Immortal

15/01/21
COLDUN
Grand Sun Ritual

15/01/21
MASS MADNESS
Innerbeast

15/01/21
DRAGONY
Viribus Unitis

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
EVIL DRIVE: ad aprile uscirà il terzo disco ‘‘Demons Within’’
06/01/2021 - 00:15 (29 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/01/2021 - 00:15
EVIL DRIVE: ad aprile uscirà il terzo disco ‘‘Demons Within’’
13/10/2016 - 11:43
EVIL DRIVE: online il video del singolo 'Anti-Genocide'
15/11/2015 - 23:04
EVIL DRIVE: svelati artwork e tracklist del nuovo disco
27/10/2015 - 10:23
EVIL DRIVE: firmato accordo con la Mighty Music, ecco il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/01/2021 - 16:51
CRYPTA: iniziate le registrazioni del disco di debutto
05/01/2021 - 16:18
PHANTOM ELITE: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Deliverance’’
05/01/2021 - 15:40
DREAD SOVEREIGN: il video ufficiale di ''The Great Beast We Serve''
05/01/2021 - 12:32
OPHIS: a breve l’inizio delle registrazioni del nuovo album
05/01/2021 - 12:32
NU80: l’ex-Meliah Rage Paul Souza annuncia un nuovo progetto musicale
05/01/2021 - 11:14
STORTREGN: a marzo uscirà ''Impermanence'', ecco dettagli e lyric video
05/01/2021 - 11:05
KHEMMIS: al lavoro sul quarto album
05/01/2021 - 10:58
SUR AUSTRU: online la clip di ''Cel Din Urma''
05/01/2021 - 10:41
THE STRADDLERZ: i dettagli del debutto omonimo
05/01/2021 - 10:33
WYTHERSAKE: accordo con Scarlet Records, in arrivo l'esordio
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     