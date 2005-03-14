MEPHISTO: i dettagli di ''Pentafixion'' in uscita per Wormholedeath

|
I blackster cubani Mephisto hanno annunciato la firma del contratto discografico con Wormholedeath Records per l'uscita del nuovo album Pentafixion, attesa per quest'anno.
Ecco di lato la copertina e in basso la tracklist:
1. Intro - Enter The Storm
2. Storming war anthems
3. Pentafixion
4. The birth
5. Rebellion
6. The falling
7. Curse of the pharaoh
8. The mighty ring
9. From Hobbiton toward the mountains of Gorgoroth
10. The last battle
11. The undivine blessing
12. Yavhe Sabbaoth (King of nobody)
13. Burning Fantoft
Prossimamente sarà svelato il primo e omonimo singolo Pentafixion.