SUMMONING THE LICH: previsto per febbraio ''United in Chaos'', ecco il primo singolo

I death metaller americani Summoning the Lich
hanno annunciato per il 26 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Prosthetic Records
, del loro disco di debutto United in Chaos
.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di The Nightmare Begins
, mentre a questo link
è visibile la clip del primo singolo Descend
.
Tracklist:01. The Nightmare Begins
02. Cult of Ophidian
03. The Gatekeeper
04. Demon of the Snow
05. Predatory Reflection
06. Acid Reign
07. United in Chaos
08. Descend
09. Hymns (of the Witches of the West)
10. Death Crystal
11. Temple of the Bone
12. The Lure of the Necromancer