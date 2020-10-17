      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
United in Chaos - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/01/21
MAGNUM
Dance of the Black Tattoo

08/01/21
ALTA REIGN
Mother’s Day

08/01/21
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES
Turning to Ashes

08/01/21
FROZEN SOUL
Crypt of Ice

08/01/21
MSG
Immortal

15/01/21
MASS MADNESS
Innerbeast

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

15/01/21
MINAS MORGUL
Heimkehr

15/01/21
BHLEG
Odhin

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
SUMMONING THE LICH: previsto per febbraio ''United in Chaos'', ecco il primo singolo
07/01/2021 - 17:46 (42 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/01/2021 - 17:46
SUMMONING THE LICH: previsto per febbraio ''United in Chaos'', ecco il primo singolo
17/10/2020 - 17:30
SUMMONING THE LICH: firmano con la Prosthetic Records, presentano il singolo ''Descend''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/01/2021 - 17:42
THE NOVA HAWKS: guarda il lyric video di ''Redemption''
07/01/2021 - 17:38
VOODOO CIRCLE: online la clip di ''Locked & Loaded''
07/01/2021 - 17:32
WOLVENNEST: a marzo uscirà il nuovo album ''Temple'', presentano il brano ''Disapper
07/01/2021 - 17:27
LOU QUINSE: ecco il video di ''Lo Boier''
07/01/2021 - 16:44
CULTED: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Black Bird''
07/01/2021 - 16:37
SUFFERING HOUR: i dettagli del nuovo album ''The Cyclic Rekoning'', ascolta ''Obscuration''
07/01/2021 - 16:31
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: ascolta ''Anchoress In Furs'' dal nuovo album
07/01/2021 - 12:00
DURBIN: ascolta il singolo ‘‘Evil Eye’’
07/01/2021 - 10:55
STARGAZER: quinto album a febbraio, ecco i dettagli e il brano ''Pilgrimage''
07/01/2021 - 10:46
HEVILAN: ''Symphony of Good and Evil'' in arrivo su Brutal Records
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     