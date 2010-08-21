ACCEPT: posticipata l’uscita di ‘‘Too Mean to Die’’

Gli Accept
avevano ormai da tempo annunciato l’uscita del loro nuovo album Too Mean to Die
, previsto per il prossimo 15 gennaio 2021 tramite Nuclear Blast Records
(qui
i dettagli e la titletrack).
L’ultimo comunicato della band teutonica, tuttavia, ci informa della necessità, scongiurata fino all’ultimo, di posporre la data d’uscita al prossimo 29 gennaio 2020, a causa di ritardi legati alla chiusura di un impianto di stampa nella produzione delle copie fisiche del disco:"Due to a COVID-19-related pressing plant closure, the finished product has been massively delayed so that the planned release on January 15th, 2021 cannot be kept. We are very sorry about this and we hope that all Accept fans are understanding of this very unfortunate situation and continue to support the band. It has been over three years since the last Accept album, so we hope you can wait another two weeks for the new record.”
Al posto dell’album, il 15 gennaio 2021 sarà possibile ascoltare il nuovo singolo Zombie Apocalypse
.