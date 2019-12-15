MINDFAR: a febbraio il nuovo album ''Prophet of the Astral God''

|
I Mindfar hanno annunciato per il mese di febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Underground Symphony, del loro nuovo album Prophet of the Astral God.
Nell'attesa del primo singolo, sono disponibili tutti i dettagli del disco, che comprendono tracklist, artwork e l'elenco degli ospiti del progetto.
. The Prophet - Ignacio Rodriguez (Damnation Angels/Azeroth) - Voce
. The Oracle - Claudia Beltrame (Degrees of Truth) - Voce
. The Dictator - Anders Skold (Veonity) - Voce
. The Messiah - Guido Macalone (Crimson Wind) - Voce
. The Sailor - Tom Vidar Salangli (Dimension Act) - Voce
. Alex Mele (Kaledon/Screamachine) - Chitarra
. Alessandro Battini ((Dark Horizon/Ghost City/Sangreal) - Orchestrazioni
. Manuele di Ascenzo (Kaledon) - Batteria
. Andrea de Paoli (Shadows of Steel/Maze of Heaven/ex-Labyrinth/ex-Vision Divine) - Tastiere
. Gianluca Carlini (Great Master/Sangreal) - Chitarre
. Micael Branno (Ghost City) - Basso
Tracklist:
01. Intro – Civilization Gift
02. Keeper of Your Destiny
03. The Eye of Ra
04. Heroes and Wonders
05. One Prophet
06. Sent from the Stars
07. Walls
08. Beyond the Edge of the World
09. Revolution
10. Rapsodia (instr.)
11. Spirits of War
12. Ascended to Divinity