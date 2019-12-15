      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Prophet of the Astral God - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/01/21
MAGNUM
Dance of the Black Tattoo

08/01/21
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES
Turning to Ashes

08/01/21
ALTA REIGN
Mother’s Day

08/01/21
FROZEN SOUL
Crypt of Ice

08/01/21
MSG
Immortal

15/01/21
DRAGONY
Viribus Unitis

15/01/21
EDENBRIDGE
The Chronicles of Eden Part 2 (Best Of)

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

15/01/21
MASS MADNESS
Innerbeast

15/01/21
DRAGONY
Viribus Unitis

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
MINDFAR: a febbraio il nuovo album ''Prophet of the Astral God''
08/01/2021 - 09:21 (37 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/01/2021 - 09:21
MINDFAR: a febbraio il nuovo album ''Prophet of the Astral God''
15/12/2019 - 18:23
MINDFAR: presentato il lyric video di ''The Shadow Out Of Time''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/01/2021 - 11:34
HUMAN FORTRESS: ''Dark Knight'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Epic Tales & Untold Stories''
08/01/2021 - 10:37
TRAPPIST: pubblicato il brano ''Growler in the Yard''
08/01/2021 - 10:25
SACRED OATH: ad aprile il nuovo album ''Return of the Dragon'', ecco i primi dettagli
08/01/2021 - 10:17
NORDEIN: disponibile il brano ''Norges Sorte Himmel''
08/01/2021 - 10:03
SIGGI SCHWARZ: ascolta un teaser del nuovo album solista
08/01/2021 - 00:41
ACCEPT: posticipata l’uscita di ‘‘Too Mean to Die’’
08/01/2021 - 00:39
WHITESNAKE: ecco i dettagli della raccolta ‘‘The Blues Album’’
08/01/2021 - 00:07
HOLY MOTHER: online la clip di ''No Death Reborn'' dal prossimo disco
08/01/2021 - 00:03
SMACKBOUND: guarda il video ufficiale di ‘‘Wind and Water’’
07/01/2021 - 17:46
SUMMONING THE LICH: previsto per febbraio ''United in Chaos'', ecco il primo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     