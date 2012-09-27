DREAMSHADE: previsto per marzo il nuovo album ''A Pale Blue Dot''

|
I melodic death metaller svizzeri Dreamshade hanno annunciato per il 5 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Horang Music, del loro nuovo album A Pale Blue Dot.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Shanghai Nights.
Tracklist:
01. Safe Harbour
02. Lightbringers 04:34
03. Question Everything
04. Step Back
05. Stone Cold Digital (w. Rose Villain)
06. Impulse
07. toD-eulB-elaP-(A)
08. Shanghai Nights
09. Elephant
10. Somewhere Else
11. On My Own
12. Nothing But the Truth (w. John Henry)
13. A Place We Called Home
14. Save This (w. 517 DS fans from over 70 countries!)